Virginia (Ginger) Visconti

Maiden name: Virginia Barney

Born: Lake Placid, New York on June 21, 1942

Died: At home with hospice on August 19, 2018

Father: Ora Barney (deceased), Mother: Cecelia Barney (deceased); Brothers: Robert and Richard (North Carolina), Jon (Lake Placid, NY); Sister: Barbara Olsen (deceased); Husband: James (Jim) Visconti; Daughter: Valerie (Valore) DeGrace; Ex-Husband: Nicholas (Nick) DeGrace; Grandson: Dane DeGrace and wife, Brittany; Great Granddaughter: Tessa DeGrace.

Ginger was the former Executive Secretary for GE Corporation. She worked beside her husband, Jim, raising registered Holstein Dairy Cows and Driving Horses at their farm in Jefferson County, New York and Canton, New York. She was a member and contributor of the Nature Conservancy, National Audubon Society, Earthjustice, Greenpeace, Natural Resources Defense Council, Adirondack Explorer, Florida Wildlife Federation, Vermont Center for Ecostudies, Crane Mountain Valley Horse Rescue, Adirondack Council, Humane Society of the U.S., North Country SPCA, ASPCA, Jefferson County, Florida Humane Society, North Country Public Radio, WFSU Public Radio, Florida.

Together with her husband, Ginger donated land to the Adirondack Chapter of the Nature Conservancy for the expansion of Silver Lake Bog Preserve in Black Brook, N.Y. Provided a Conservation Easement to the Florida Wildlife Federation for the Federations first protected land in Jefferson County, Florida.

She was a loving Housewife, Gourmet Chef, accomplished ice skater, hiker, long distance bike rider, avid gardener and reader, extensive traveler having visited State, National, and Provincial Parks throughout the U.S. and Canada. She was a Christian Follower.

Her family requests that any donations in her honor be made to Hospice of the North Country, 358 Tom Miller Road, Plattsburgh, NY, 12901.

Related