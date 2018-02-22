Volunteer Fire Department Auction Fundraiser March 3

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Monticello Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual fundraiser on March 3 at All Star Storage on Highway 19 South, across from Tractor Supply.

This Saturday Auction will begin at 9 a.m. with a Preview Auction. The Auction will begin at 10 a.m. There will be lots to see and purchase.

Auction items include slightly used, large and small office, house, and outdoor furniture, statures, household items, and so much more.

All funds collected from this fundraising effort will be used by the fire department, to better the fire department. Payments and donations can only be accepted in the form of cash or checks.

For more information, and to donate, contact Auction Coordinator Faye at 850-274-2778, or any local volunteer firefighter.

The auctioneer will be Zef Fessenden, also a volunteer with the Monticello Volunteer Fire Department.