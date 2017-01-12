Volunteer Fire Department gets two TICS

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Monticello Volunteer Fire Department (MVFD) recently acquired two TICS... no not the eight-legged kind. TICS are Thermal Imaging Cameras.

The TICS were donated to the MVFD by a larger urban fire department after upgrades were made to its equipment. Needless to say the volunteers are happy and even excited about their gift.

The TIC is a useful electronic instrument that senses and displays a temperature differential, like heat, on a screen. The applications are varied but primarily the TIC is used for sensing and measuring fire in buildings where walls or other obstructions prevent direct observance.

A fire can be 'seen' behind walls or ceilings making it possible for a firefighter to attack the problem without guessing. The TIC is very helpful in finding 'hot spots' during overhaul, the time after the main fire has been extinguished but hidden areas still have the potential to reignite.

The TIC is also a valuable tool when searching for persons at times when visibility is impaired. The firefighter can detect someone in a smoke-filled structure due to the temperature differential.

Firefighters and EMT’s have also used the TIC when nighttime motor vehicle accidents include a victim who has been ejected and is not otherwise visible.

The department volunteers are extremely fortunate to have these two TICS in their trucks. They are perhaps the only “tics” you’d want to have.