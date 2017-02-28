Volunteer Fire Department Yard Sale Saturday

The Monticello Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Yard Sale fundraiser this Saturday, March 4 at the station on North Jefferson Street.

Friends and neighbors, support your local fire department by stopping in to shop, browse, purchase, donate, or just come by to visit with the personnel and other volunteers. And, Thor and Laroque, the department's volunteer dogs, will be cleaned up and on-hand to pet and visit with.

Lots of really good donations have been coming in; housewares, lawn care items, outdoors items, linen, clothing, and loads of other items will be priced to sell fast.

The sale will be held all day beginning at 8 a.m.

To make a donation contact Faye Pritchett at 850-274-2778, or ask a local firefighter.

