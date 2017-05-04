Volunteer firefighters reap benefits

Larazo Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Monticello volunteer firefighters and the Monticello Volunteer Fire Department (MVFD) did well at the Monticello City Council on Tuesday evening, May 2.

First, the council approved Ordinance 2017-01, which assures that volunteer firefighters will get slightly bigger pensions upon retirement. And second, city officials agreed to sponsor a state grant that will allow the MVFD to update certain of is apparatus.

Ordinance 2017-01 is based both on an amended state law that allows cities and firefighters to enter agreements on the use of pension funds and a specific agreement between the city and the MVFD. Ordinance 2017-01 allows the city to use future pension monies, as well as accumulated unused pension monies to, offset its contributions to the firefighters’ pension, at the same time that it increases the accrual rate for the firefighters’ pensions.

Put more simply, it means that for volunteer firefighters, their monthly benefit will go from $23 to $25 for each credible year of service plus the increase will apply retroactively to already retired firefighters. It also leaves in the fund the $26,121 already there and ensures that all future state contributions go into the pension plan.

For the city, it means that it will henceforth be able to use future state monies to offset its own contributions to the volunteer firefighters’ pension fund, as well as it gets credit for the $26,121 as a one-time offset contribution to the firefighters’ pension fund.

State law allows two types of pension plans. The first, chapter plans, adopt the state law by reference, whereas the second, like the one Monticello has, are created by a special act, local ordinance or resolution that meet the minimum standards set forth in the state law. For both types of plans, the day-to-day operational control of the individual trust funds is vested in the respective boards of trustees created at the local level, with regulatory oversight by the Division of Retirement.

In terms of the state grant, MVFD Assistant Fire Chief Mike Long told the council that the department had been unexpectedly awarded an $18,600 grant for the purchase of self-contained breathing apparatus, given that its current equipment was out of date. The plan, Long said, was to use the money to buy four air packs, complete with tanks, pressure regulators, and masks.

He said the grant was 100 percent reimbursable. Meaning that the department would have to expend the money for the equipment upfront, and the state would completely reimburse the expenditure.

Long noted that 170 small fire departments across the state had applied for the $150,000 available in funding and the MVFD had been one of a handful awarded a grant.

However, a minor problem existed, Long said. Because the department had not really expected to get the funding and had submitted the application more as an exercise, it had not identified the City of Monticello as the applicant but rather the MVFD, he said. And the rules required that the grant go to a city. Did the city mind entering the grant agreement to ensure that the MVFD got the funding, was Long’s question.

City officials said they didn’t mind and immediately approved a motion to that effect.