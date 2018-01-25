It has been brought to my attention that our volunteers are having some problems where they are giving their time and love for the community.

This is unacceptable. Volunteers are our backbone. They give when no one else can or will. They are the strength and force of our community. Without them where would Monticello be?

For people who are accusing them of stealing, or being too old and not needed, is shameful. Those people should be ashamed.

Every dog has his day. If you continue to treat our volunteers badly, one day that dog is going to reach up and bite you in the butt.

Betsy Fortune