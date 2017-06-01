Vote no on the tourist tax increase

At the June 1, 2017 County Commission meeting there is a proposal for a 1% increase to the tourist tax. The main justification I see is that our tax rate is lower than the surrounding counties, followed by the TDC wanting to spend more money.

As I mentioned the last time this idea came up, since when is having the lowest rate a bad thing? If our gas prices are lower due to lower taxes (they are not), then we attract fuel sales. That honor currently goes to Georgia. The same principle is in play with the tourist tax. Instead of proclaiming our competitiveness, we want to keep up with the Madisons, the Leons and the Taylors and raise the tax. While this tax is seen as one not affecting those that live here, it most certainly does when we travel, as only 4 counties in Florida do not have it. Mom's truism that just because everyone else is doing it does not mean it is what you should be doing.

Looking at tax revenue, adjusted for inflation to 2017 dollars, we brought in more in 2008 than we did in 2015, and 2016 was only $62 more than 2008, which was the first full year we had any tourist tax. Somehow we got along without it for decades. This brings me to my main point:

If taxpayer funded tourism marketing really worked, just like taxpayer funded economic development there would eventually be no need for it. There certainly would not need to be a tax increase. Spending more money when more comes in is a natural product of government:

(1) Our federal budget adjusted for inflation from 1984-2009 more than doubled, and of the 38 years reviewed, there were only 3 where less money was spent as compared to the prior year. The 2017 budget proposed by Mr. Trump if passed will be the second largest year to year increase for the time frame reviewed.

(2) According to a 2015 George Mason University study, our state budget in a little over two decades grew from about $12 billion to $77 billion, while Florida’s population almost doubled, growing from 10.7 million to 19.5 million. That's a 642% increase in spending for an 82% increase in population. When adjusted for inflation, it is nearly a 300% increase, and it doubled from 1983 to 1993. While it has decreased as compared to the prior year 11 times over this period, spending has still far outpaced population (demand for services).

Just like getting a raise at your job, the natural inclination once more tax money is in hand is to spend it. A key difference here is that it is not your money being spent. It is difficult to fight, as someone will always need something else. However it is the right thing to do when the "something else" is something that should be 100% privately funded, such as economic development or tourism marketing.

Actions such as these indicate to me we may need to rename our county. To quote a line from one of my favorite songs- "Mr. Jefferson's rolling in his grave". Thomas Jefferson, our namesake, was one of the leading founders to support a limited government. If we're going to try and tax our visitors into our prosperity so we can spend more money, I'd suggest renaming the county to a more appropriate former president.

Paul Henry