Voter registration ends March 11

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

If you haven't yet registered to vote in the upcoming special primary election on Tuesday, April 9, you still have a few more days left to do so. Monday, March 11, is the last day to register or to change political party affiliation, according to the Jefferson County Supervisor of Elections Office

Keep in mind also that you must update your voter registration card if you have moved since the last election or changed your name. Any new registrations received after the March 11 deadline will be deferred until after the special election.

Elections Supervisor Marty Bishop says citizens may register in person by visiting the elections office at 380 W. Dogwood St., calling (850) 997-3348 and having the registration form mailed, or picking up the form at any of several locations, including the WIC and Food Stamp Office, Division of Driver's License and public library. Or citizens can register online if they have access to a computer.

Five candidates are seeking the District 7 House of Representative seat vacated by Halsey Beshears in January when he was appointed head of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations. The five candidates vying for the seat number four Republicans and one Democrat.

The Republicans are Lynda Bell, of Tallahassee; Virginia Fuller, of Perry; Jason Shoaf, of Port St. Joe; and Mike Watkins, of Crawfordville. The lone Democrat is Ryan Terrell of Tallahassee. District 7 encompasses an area that stretches from Calhoun and Gulf counties on the west, to Madison and Lafayette on the east, inclusive of Jefferson County, with a population of about 156,000.

The special primary on April 9 will be to choose the Republican nominee and so will be limited to Republican voters. Whichever candidate wins the Repulican primary will then go on to face the Democrat candidate in the special general election on Tuesday, June 18.

Early voting in the primary will begin Saturday, March 30, and continue through Saturday, April 6, with voting hours between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day. Early voting will take place only in the elections office. Meanwhile, early voting for the general election is set for June 8-15, likewise from 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. each day.

As of Tuesday, March 5, Jefferson County had 9,666 registered voters, which breaks down to 5,255 Democrats, 3,289 Republicans, and 1,122 identified as “other”. De