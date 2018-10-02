Voter registration ends Oct. 9

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

If you haven't registered to vote in the general election, there's still time. Tuesday, Oct. 9, is the last day to register or change political party affiliation, according to the elections office.

Keep in mind also that you must update your voter registration card if you've moved since the last election or changed your name.

And although the general election isn't until Tuesday, Nov. 6, early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 22, and runs through Saturday, Nov. 3.

Voters may register in person at the Office of Elections, pick up the registration form there and

mail or bring it back, or call (850) 997-3348 and have it mailed.

Or voters can pick up the form at the WIC or Food Stamp offices, the Division of Driver's License, or the library.

Or they can register online. To get the online

voter registration application go to https://registertovoteflorida.gov/en/Registration/Index. Carefully complete the form and return it in person or by mail to:

Marty Bishop, Supervisor of Elections,

380 West Washington Street, Monticello, FL, 32344.

The elections office is located at 380 West Dogwood Street.