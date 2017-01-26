Wacissa River Park set to get improvements

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The next phase of the Wacissa River Park and springs restoration project has been approved for nearly $1 million in state and federal funding.

Debra Preble, with Dewberry/Preble-Rish Engineering, informed the Jefferson County Commission of the funding last week. Preble said the restoration project had been awarded two grants, one from the state and the second from the federal government.

Preble described the state grant as coming from the springs protection, restoration and management funding that the Florida Legislature approved in the 2016 session. She said the county was awarded $517,050, which funding was being routed through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) to the Suwannee River Water Management District (SRWMD) to Jefferson County. Best of all, she said, the grant required no match from the county.

She said the proposed plan is to use the money to improve the parking area and add to it handicap parking spaces, remove additional exotic vegetation and debris from the spring channel, stabilize the shoreline with vegetation, create a foot path to the spring, add a stormwater maintenance facility, stabilize the soil at the hand boat launch, and construct a boardwalk with an overlook on the southeast.

The idea for the boardwalk, she said, was both to separate the swimming and boating areas and afford people a closer look at the springs.

She said steps might also be added to the boardwalk to allow access to the sandy area that serves as a beach.

Preble said she expected the contract for this grant to come in another two months or so.

The second award, Preble said, was a Land and Water Conservation Grant from the federal government for $480,000. This grant, however, carried a match, she said. Meaning that it requires a $93,000 cash contribution from the county and another $100,000 in donated in materials, labor or services from the county.

She said the proposed plan calls for this money to be used to add more parking area near the canoe/kayak launch, install composting restrooms, undertake some more parking lot improvements, put up a picnic shelter with tables, and install a second boardwalk with an overlook on the southwest.

Preble said she expected the draft agreement on this grant would come soon.

She said the proposed additions had the consensus of the Wacissa River Committee, a group formed in early 2014 to plan the enhancements of the popular recreational site with community input. That committee is consists of Kim Gilmore, Phil Calandra, Nancy Wideman and Kirk Reams, with Teresa Tinker serving as chair.

The improvements at the headwaters of the Wacissa started about two years ago with a $140,000 grant from the SRWMD, with the county contributing another $49,000 or so.

The combined funding allowed for the first phase of the project, which included the removal of invasive vegetation, silt and debris from the springs and part of the boat channel, the repair and stabilization of the banks, the addition of a sandy beach, and the reconfiguration of part of the parking area. Subsequently, steps and a ladder were added near the diving platform to allow bathers and swimmers access to the water.

The improvements are part of a long-term plan to make the site more community and tourist friendly.