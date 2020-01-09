Walter "Popeye" Mosley, Sr., 82, of Lloyd, Fla., died on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Greater Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, in Lloyd, with burial at Springfield Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Mae Ola Mosley; two daughters: Grace (James) McGee and Evageline Gaines, all of Lloyd; four sons: Walter Mosley Jr., of Monticello, Fla., Harold Mosley, of Tallahassee, Fla., Jeffrey Mosley Sr., of Lloyd, and Travis (Shalottie) Mosley, of Tallahassee; a special grandson, Walter Mosley III of Lloyd, Fla.; along with a host of other relatives and friends. Hagan Funeral Service, 175 N. Railroad St., is in charge of the arrangements, (850) 997-1300.

