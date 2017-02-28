Walter Reynold Braren III

Walter Reynold Braren III, age 69, of Monticello passed away Saturday, February 25, 2017 at his home in Monticello, Florida. Walter was born on February 27, 1947 in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Walter Reynold Braren, Jr. and Eleanor Louise Reddick. He was a self-employed Certified Residential Designer and a published author. Walter enjoyed reading, writing, designing and was an artist. He loved to be creative.

He is survived by his wife Dianne Linney Braren of Monticello, Florida; his sister Jacqueline “JB” Blanchet of St. Petersburg, Florida; and sisters-in-laws Jeanne Cooper of Bastrop, Lousiana; Bobbi Linney of Sanford, North Carolina; and Jo-Ann Ezell of Buies Creek, North Carolina; also several nieces and nephews; Teresa Wollschlager (Tom) and Phillip Musgrove both of Crawfordville, Florida; Susie Harris (Tony) of Wakulla Station, Florida; Debbie Perry (Guy) of South Ogden, Utah; Nikolas Blanchet of San Francisco, California; Tiffany Blanchet of Bend, Oregon; Aimee Blanchet of Laytonville, California; Corey Blanchet (Saydie) of Provo, Utah; and A.J. Blanchet of Madison, Wisconsin; Also, his nieces and nephews; Sean Cooper (Tabitha) of Texarkana, Texas; Lisa Faulkenbury (Vince) and Bob Cooper (Jaqueline) both of Bastrop, Louisiana; Dawn Gilbreath (Brandon) of Crossett, Arkansas; Patricia Clark of Kansas City, Missouri; Lara Ezell of Burnsville, North Carolina; Jeni Harris (Dane) Erwin, North Carolina; John Ezell of Angier, North Carolina; Joshua David Linney (Harper) of Bradenton Beach, Florida. And, his special friends Sharon Gallops, Michael and Cami Schwier and Matt Feldt. He was loved and will be missed by his pets Danny Boy and Fionna Girl.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at the Beggs Funeral Home Monticello Chapel, 485 East Dogwood Street, Monticello.

