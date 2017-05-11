Wanesia Francis Crowned Miss Albany State University

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Wanesia Francis was crowned the 75th Miss Albany State University on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at BCB Auditorium on the ASU Campus, where she is a Junior Accounting Major.

She is the 21-year-old daughter of Vanesia Jones and Walter Francis, formerly of Monticello. She is the maternal granddaughter of the late Sam Jones and Floria Coger of Monticello and the paternal granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Havord Francis of Monticello. Wanesia resides in Snellville, Georgia.

Wanesia competed and was judged in the areas of congeniality, best opening act, best talent, evening wear, best oratorical, and spirit wear, of which she won in all six categories. Her platform was titled 'Be Limitless,' meaning there should be no limit to your success.

She is an active leader on and off campus, participating in several community service areas such as aiding and assisting in the aftermath of the Albany area storm releif, mentoring students in the Dougherty County School District, and Habitat for Humanity.

Wanesia is also a member of the Velma Fudge Grant Honors Program, the Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society, the Parliamentarian of Collegiate Women of Empowerment, and a Thurgood Marshall Scholar.