Warner L. Miller II receives promotion and recognition

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

DTSM Warner L. Miller II was recently promoted to the position of Deputy Assistant Federal Security Director (DAFSD) for the Domestic Screening Operations at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport (HJAIA) in Atlanta, Georgia. Miller is a native of Monticello, Florida. He is the son of Vivian Washington and the late James Washington of the St. Phillip Community; and Warner L. Washington, Sr. of Monticello. He is a Jefferson Tiger Alumnus, graduating from Jefferson County High School in 1993. He is an Army veteran of the United States Military, serving as an Engineer. He joined TSA as a Transportation Security Officer in 2002 and was later promoted to Lead Transportation Security Officer in 2007. His promotions continued to Transportation Security Manager in 2009, advancing to Duty Transportation Security Manager in 2013. The effectiveness of his leadership is evident by all with his working in the Domestic Screening Operation. With this promotion to DAFSD he takes on a much greater responsibility with the supervising of hundreds of officers. According to the Airport Council International 92,365,860 people flew in or out of HJAIA in 2011, earning recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records. It has remained consistent as one of the busiest airports in the world.