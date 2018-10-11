Warren Keith Conover, a resident of Monticello, Florida, passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Chicago, Illinois and served in the United States Navy. He and his wife were long-time residents of Ponce de Leon, FL, but moved to Monticello after retirement to be closer to their family.

Mr. Conover was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ammons Conover; his mother, Dorothy Conover Nelson and his father, Jerome Conover. He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Bennett (Jim); granddaughters, Mallory Bennett and Kathleen Pugh (Mitch); great-grandson, Luke Pugh; half-brothers, Peter Conover (Kathy) and Kelly Conover; and half-sisters, Sharon Nelson and Mary Susan Conover.

He was also loved by many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Conover enjoyed watching Florida State University football games and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. He also enjoyed playing golf, going fishing and visiting with family members.

In keeping with his wishes, a private ceremony will be held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Meals on Wheels of Monticello, FL.

