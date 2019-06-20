Warrior Brady Browning named to All-Big Bend team

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Brady Browning, a sophomore at Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA), has been named to the Second Team All-Big Bend baseball team by the Tallahassee Democrat.

Browning was a pitcher and short-stop for the Warriors this past season. Browning had a 364 batting average with 20 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. On the mound, he had an ERA of 4.20 with 65 strike-outs in 53 innings pitched. He held opposing batters to a .283 batting average.

The Warriors had a 10-13 record on the baseball diamond and were the Class 2A, District One runner-up. They were defeated in the Region semi-final by Christ's Church Academy.