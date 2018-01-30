Warriors’ hoops record improves

Rick Patrick, ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, Jan. 12, the Warriors traveled to Quincy to take on their rivals, the Bobcats of Robert F. Munroe High School. The Warriors had their hands full as the first period progressed. By the end of the first quarter, the Warriors had a slight 14-12 edge. The Warriors were able to open their lead in the second quarter and carried a 30-21 lead going into halftime. The Warriors effectively held off the Bobcats and finish with a 55-46 victory.

Brandon Bates led the Warriors with 16 points and eight rebounds. Austin Salinas scored 11 points and three rebounds. Timothy Finlayson had 10 points and 7 rebounds for the Warriors.

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, the Warriors hosted the Lions of Tallavana Christian School. The Warriors dominated the Lions from the opening tip-off. The Warriors had a commanding 23-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Lions were able to cut into that lead in the second period, but the Warriors still had a comfortable 30-19 advantage going into halftime. The Warriors never gave up control of the game and finished with a 69-33 win.

Salinas led the Warriors with 16 points and two rebounds. Bates scored 14 points and three rebounds for the Warriors. Ryan Jackson added 12 points and seven rebounds to the Warriors' effort. Cody Smith, Finlayson, Joe Walton and Buddy Mueller also scored points for the Warriors.

On Friday, Jan. 19, the Warriors traveled to Gainesville for the North Florida Basketball Tournament. Their first game of the tournament was against Oak Hall, from Gainesville. The Warriors found themselves in a 16-6 deficit at the end of the first quarter. The Warriors fought their way back to within one point at the end of the first half, but were still down 24-23. The Warriors scored 21 points in the third period to take the lead 34-44. The Warriors managed to hold on for the win with a 57-49 final score.

Bates again led the Warriors with 20 points and seven rebounds. Salinas had 16 points and five rebounds. Finlayson, Will Sullivan, Walton, and Mueller also scored points in the game.

In the final game for the North Florida Basketball Tournament, the Warriors faced the Flashes of St. Joseph's Academy, from St. Augustine. The game was a close defensive battle in the first half with the score tied at 18 at intermission. The Flashes were able to pull away during the second half and went on to defeat the Warriors with a 56-42 final score.

Bates led the Warriors with 15 points and eight rebounds. Finlayson added 13 points and five rebounds. Jackson, Smith, Walton and Levi Stafford also scored points for the Warriors.

The Warriors' record now sits at 9-8 for the season. The next home game for the Warriors will be against Wakulla Christian School on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m.