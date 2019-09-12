Warriors round-up the Cowgirls

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

After starting their season off with losses to The Community Christian School Chargers (Saturday, Aug. 17) and the Dixie County Bears (Tuesday, Aug. 20), the Jefferson County Aucilla Christian Academy Warrior Volleyball team has fought hard to maintain a winning streak throughout this year's season.

After feeling the burn of back-to-back losses at the hands of the Chargers and Bears, the Lady Warriors managed to obtain their first win of the season against the Suwannee High School Bulldogs with a ending score of 3-0 on Friday, Aug. 23.

The Lady Warriors continued to dominate the court in subsequent 3-0 wins against the North Florida Christian Eagles (Tuesday, Aug. 27) and the Wakulla Christian School Saints (Thursday, Aug. 29).

The Warriors would feel another loss, this time at the paws of the Taylor County Bulldogs (3-1) on Tuesday, Sept. 3 before facing off with the Madison County Cowgirls on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The Warriors weren't looking to feel the heat from another loss and played hard against Madison's visiting Cowgirls, and ending up herding the Cowgirls towards a loss.

In each set, the Lady Warriors rose triumphant, always scoring at least five points ahead of the struggling Cowgirls.

The first set concluded with 19 for the Cowgirls and 25 for the Warriors. Finishing each set out with the final 25, the Warriors left the Cowgirls to flounder at 14 points in the second set and six points in the third – and final – set.

Warriors Olivia Walton (#1) and Maddie Drawdy (#2) tied for the highest kills during the Cowgirls vs. Lady Warriors game, both landing 13 and averaging 4.3 kills per set; the team-total for kills was 41. Both Drawdy and Walton also scored the highest attack attempts at 27 each.

Abby Reams (#5), Walton and Drawdy all placed highest in serving aces, with two each.

Lena Kimmell (#6) held the highest number of blocks – two – in the game, with both being solo blocks.

Olivia Walton held the highest amount of digs for the Warriors, as she managed to grab a total of 17 digs during the three-set game against the visiting Cowgirls.

This game brought the Warriors up to an overall season score of 4-1.