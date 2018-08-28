Warriors rout Panthers

Rick Patrick, ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, Aug. 24, Blake Wirick with the Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Warriors ran for 195 yards as the Warriors shut out the Panthers of Pataula Charter Academy with a 52-0 score. This was the second Georgia team the Warriors, now 2-0, had faced this season.

The Warriors racked up 399 total yards of offense as they dominated the Panthers. Brady Browning went five-for-ten passing for 84 yards with one touchdown pass. Browning also had 29 yards rushing on three attempts with one rushing touchdown. Wirick rushed for his 195 yards on 18 attempts and four touchdowns. Wirick was named the offensive Player of the Game for the Warriors.

Defensively, Evan Courtney led the Warriors in tackles with seven solo tackles and seven assists. Courtney also recovered an onside kick for the Warriors. Courtney was named the defensive Player of the Game for the Warriors. The Warrior of the Week was Brandon Hannon.

The next game for the Warriors will be a home game against the Marauders of Maclay School, from Tallahassee.

The Marauders are coming off a 33-0 shut-out victory over Bell High School.

The game is set for Friday, Aug. 31, in Aucilla. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.