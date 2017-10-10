Warriors rout Rocky Bayou

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Aucilla Christian Academy Warriors put on a scoring show in front of a home crowd on Friday, Oct. 6, when they defeated the Knights of Rocky Bayou Christian from Niceville, Fl. By the time the final buzzer had sounded, the Warriors had racked up 478 yards of offense on their way to a 62-27 win over the Knights.

Joe Walton was 10 for 15 passing with 194 yards with five touchdown passes for the Warriors. Walton's favorite target for the evening was Brady Browning, who caught six passes for 102 yards, including three TD passes. Blake Wirick had another big game running the ball with 210 yards rushing on 15 attempts and three rushing touchdowns. Andrew Burrus added 46 yards rushing for the Warriors.

Defensively, Evan Courtney led the Warriors with 10 solo tackles and one assist. The Warriors forced five turnovers during the game. The Warriors' defense effectively grounded the Knights' air attack, not allowing any passing yardage. The Warriors gave up 308 yards on the ground.

The Offensive Player of the Game for the Warriors was Browning, the Defensive Player of the Game was Jacob Dukes and the Warriors of the Week were Walton and Wirick.

The Warriors have an open date this Friday. Their next game will be an away game against the Saints of St. John Lutheran, in Ocala, on Friday, Oct. 20. The Saints have a record of 0-4-1 and are coming off a defeat of 45-8 at the hands of Oak Hall, from Gainesville. Kick-off is set for Friday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. at St. John Lutheran School, located at 1915 SE Lake Weir Ave., in Ocala.