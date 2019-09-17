Warriors scalp Generals

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, Sept. 13, the Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Warriors traveled to Valdosta to meet the Generals of Georgia Christian School. The Warriors improved their season record to 4-0 as they shut out the Generals, 49-0.

The Warriors wasted little time, racking up 21 points in the opening period.

When the Warriors added another 21 points in the second quarter, the rout was on. The Warriors scored one more touchdown in the third period, then coasted to finish out the game, successfully managing to keep the Generals out of the end zone.

Tag Williams went three-for-three in passing for 50 yards and one touchdown pass. Jared Grant was the leading rusher for the Warriors, gaining 146 yards on 11 carries. Jace Grant had 84 yards on 13 rushing attempts. Defensively, Dalton Anderson had 11 total tackles.

The Offensive Player of the Week was Brandon Hannon for his 68 yards rushing on three carries. The Co-Defensive Players of the Week were Will Sullivan for his two tackles and three pass break-ups and Clay Trest for his one sack and two tackles-for-loss. The Warrior of the Week was Jace Grant.

The Warriors, now 4-0, will next face the Bobcats of Robert F. Munroe School, from Quincy. The rivalry game will take place in Quincy on Friday, Sept. 27. Kick-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. Robert F. Munroe High School is located at 91 Old Mt. Pleasant Rd., in Quincy.