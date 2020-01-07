Warriors to face Munroe Bobcats this Friday

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Robert F. Munroe Bobcats will be landing on Jefferson County soil this weekend, as the Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Warriors basketball teams plan to face the Bobcats and defend their home turf.

On Friday, Jan. 10, the Bobcats will be playing against three different ACA's Junior Varsity (JV) and Varsity basketball teams, giving both schools several chances to go head-to-head and defeat their rival.

The JV Boys' teams will be given the first game of the night, with the match beginning at 5 p.m. After the JV teams conclude their game, the Varsity Girls' team will begin their match at 6 p.m.

There will be a total of three chances for the teams to defeat their rival, as the Varsity Boy's team will fill the gym last, for a final game that will start at 7:30 p.m.

As the schools are longtime rivals, these three games will be ones that Warrior and basketball fans will not want to miss!

Those interested in watching the games and cheering on the ACA Warriors will be able to find the ACA gym at 7803 Aucilla Hwy.

For more information about admission costs and times, contact the school at (850) 997-3597.