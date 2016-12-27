Wasteful Government Housing Assistance

WCTV reported a Christmas present on December 24 that none of us wanted: The head of the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC) was resigning amid allegations of wasting a lot of tax money.

The FHFC joins the federal CDBG, which has a 40% overhead, for wasting of tax dollars. Among the FHFC allegations were a $53,000 dinner and bonuses paid to employees. I read their 2012 state audit and learned the FHFC spent $10.5 million on salaries and benefits for 125 employees- an average of $84,000/employee.

From 2010 to 2011, federal program administrative fees went from $2 million to $10 million while related numbers remained about the same. The FHFC is who oversees the state affordable housing (SHIP) program we use here in Jefferson County. We can do better.

If we had less of this costly bureaucratic government in our lives, we’d have more of our money to help those truly in need. I realize that won’t happen anytime soon. Just as with road improvement, a possible solution is a locally- operated program that would be easier to oversee and far less costly to operate. It could be phased in and eventually replace the wasteful state and federal programs. Property owners could donate to the local program and deduct the money from income taxes. I’d like to go one step further and have it directly reduce their property taxes, since this would save the county the hassle of dealing with state and federal housing programs.

With some help from people smarter than I, this plan could work and serve as a model for other counties. I plan to re-propose it to the county commission in 2017.

Paul Henry