Watch Out for SR 20 lane closures

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Florida Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for drivers who may be traveling on US 27 (SR 20) at the Aucilla River Bridge.

The westbound lane will be experiencing closures until Friday, June 15 as a result of bridge repairs (which began on Monday, June 11).

All planned construction activities are relation on weather conditions and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

The FDOT reminds motorists to pay attention to the posted speed limit when traveling through construction zones and be mindful of the equipment that may be entering or leaving the roadway. Speeding fines will be doubled when workers are present.