Well folks…we made it. 2020! First, thank you to the many citizens who have approached and engaged in conversation regarding “Watching the Finances” column. Your feedback and offers to assist are greatly appreciated.

The most frequent asked question in 2019? “Why are we paying a school board (when the school is chartered)?” Short answer: county elected school boards are statutorily required. And, currently, Florida statutes has no provision to dissolve or suspend county “elected,” school boards due to “involuntary takeovers,” by Florida’s Department of Education (DOE). Involuntary takeovers were not foreseen.

Remember, our school district was the first and is the only school district within the state of Florida, “involuntarily,” taken by DOE and assigned to a charter. Charter schools have their own school districts and school boards. Our state legislators need to enact provisional language to dissolve county “elected,” school boards and superintendents after “involuntary,” DOE takeovers. Change is forthcoming. Most follow up question: “Does Florida’s governor have the authority to intervene and dissolve or suspend “elected,” school members after takeovers for neglect of duty?” Depends on who you ask.

This is why it is so important our “elected,” school board “convey,” all local government occupied buildings to our Board of County Commissioners. We remain in uncharted territory and demand “asset protection.” Florida law and its “SREF (State Requirements for Educational Facilities) Manual,” gives elected school boards authority to “convey,” real property of no educational value.

During the Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, board meeting, the elected members were asked if the district is losing “grant,” or other money matching opportunities due to its vast deeded assets (vacant and occupied). No response. Why would any grant be given to a district with $5.8 million dollars plus in surplus (e.g. cash) real property? A question for DOE. I too will be communicating with our state representatives regarding the burden – duplicate costs incurred absent a provision to dissolve boards/superintendents after DOE takeovers.

Again, the “elected,” school members were stripped of duties and have no authority regarding daily operations of Somerset K-12. And, not one received a reduction in pay. We continue to pay more than $233,750.00 in salary dollars to these six elected members. Not including thousands paid in benefits and “board” operational costs.

I would like to think most folks in this situation would not in good conscience take such salaries, especially from one of the poorest and least populated counties in Florida. Volunteer. These six elected members could “donate,” collectively $2,000 dollars per month for “A-Building.” The amount they charge us per month for our building. The building we have owned since 1832. They could also donate $500, per month - the amount they charge a “not for profit,” organization to use the old “Vo-Tech,” building that Florida law specifically specifies such groups could use at no charge simply by signing a “user agreement.”

To reiterate, property taxes are paid by all. Owners directly and renters indirectly. Where does it (ad valorem property taxes), go? The elected school board’s cut is approximately 4.2 million dollars annually; approximately $700,000 less than the 4.9 million our BOCC receives for the entire county. And, the City of Monticello? A mere $635,100 dollars (not a typo) compared to the millions collected.

Elected school members: Protect our assets. Convey all local government occupied buildings to the BOCC. Sell the rest. Generate additional taxes and opportunities for the county. More grant monies might be available by reducing the board’s vast asset value. More to come. Stay tuned.

