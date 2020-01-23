Part 1: First, my condolences…for a three part series. Why? Because I did it again. I attended another elected school board meeting. And, I have a lot to say. I must say it all before “Pineapple Express,” is legalized for non-medical purposes.

Attention is imperative. It’s a doozy. You should come and sit through one. Bucket list must. Better than reality T.V. Interesting at times…like when Shirley Washington and Bill Brumfield, the chairman, attempted to stifle me? Attempted that is. To Shirley and Bill: never going to happen! Yes, I went all the way back to 1938. So let’s get started, Part 1:

As referenced and published January 10, 2020, the one acre lot owned by the Jefferson County School Board, since February 19, 1938, was “conveyed,” February 8, 2010, by the “elected,” school board members, “free of charge,” to Shirley Washington, an elected school board member then and now, and included two other individuals. However, the newly created “2010 deed,” only reflects Washington’s personal address as referenced January 10, 2020 in “Watching the Finances.”

During, and after, the January 13, 2020, elected school board meeting, Washington stated the school board members “conveyed,” the one acre lot, near her house, by vote, per her request. “They did it,” she recalled. School board members at that time, other than herself, included: Charles Boland, Sandra Saunders, Marianne Arbulu (current school superintendent with no K-12 school). Bill Brumfield was serving as school superintendent and had a role.

Washington related the “deed,” for the one acre lot was in her possession, at the time the one acre lot was conveyed to her, per her request by the school board members. Washington contends she was allowed to receive the one acre lot, at no charge, because the land had been “donated,” by family members to build a school, which was never built.

Washington’s assertion contradicts the Indenture dated and signed February 19, 1938, which indicates the sellers sold, not donated, the one acre lot to the 1938 school board and its “successors and assigns forever.” The Indenture also indicates the sellers “hereby,” acknowledged they “granted, bargained and sold,” to the school board of “Jefferson County,” the one acre lot “for and in consideration of the sum of Ten $10.00 Dollars and other good and valuable consideration.” It further indicated the sellers acknowledged on record the funds were “in hand,” and they “hereby fully warrant the title (e.g. deed)…” and “…will defend the same against the lawful claims of all persons whosoever.” The “other good and valuable consideration,” as recorded and acknowledged in 1938 is being researched. And, the referenced language is common. In short, the one acre lot was allegedly sold to and purchased by the school board of “Jefferson County,” not donated. If anyone, including Shirley, has any evidence this lot was “donated,” and not “sold,” let me know. The board members have my contact information.

Remember, “Ten $10.00 Dollars,” in 1938 equated to approximately $180 2019 dollars. To receive $180, for an acre of land in 1938, more likely than not exceeded the actual cash value of this lot. In comparison, 11 years later, in 1949, my own grandfather purchased (30) acres in north Jefferson County for $300 and one used car (other consideration). Yes, $10 per acre plus the value of a used automobile (divided by thirty).

Regardless, Florida law refers school board disposals to the SREF (State Requirements for Educational Facilities), Manual, which specifies how land and other real property…to be continued. Stay tuned.

Part 2: scheduled publish date: Friday, February 7, 2020.

