Watermelon Festival Baby Photo Contest participants wanted

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

It's that time again for the Watermelon Festival Baby Photo Contest. Join in the fun by participating in this annual event.

Each year this event draws a crowd when photos of these beautiful children are put on display in the windows of Monticello's downtown businesses.

The contest is open to children ages newborn to five years. All contestants must be Jefferson County residents. Watermelon-themed photos are encouraged. Photos and applications may be dropped off at the Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce during regular business hours. Questions may be directed to Event Chairperson Cherri Linn.

Applications and more information are available on the Chamber website at monticellojeffersonfl.com, or call the Chamber at (850) 997-5552.