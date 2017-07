Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The 2017 Baby Photo Contest Winners were announced and introduced during the Jefferson County 67th annual Watermelon Festival but photos were not available for print. The photos were hanging on the storefront windows of Traditions Embroidery & Screen Printing and Two Sisters New Beginnings, in downtown Monticello. With help from Event Chairperson Cherri Linn, here are the photos: