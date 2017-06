Watermelon Festival Calendar

The 67th annual Jefferson County Watermelon Festival will be held on the weekend of June 16 and 17 this year. The Parade theme this year is 'Watermelon Time.' For more information contact the Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce at 850-997-5552, event sponsor.

Calendar of Events:

June 9 – Vendors Deadline, Friday

June 9 – Kickoff Dinner, 5 p.m. Friday

June 9 - Baby to Junior Miss/Miss/Teen Miss Pageant Winners Announced,

5 p.m. Friday

June 9 – Parade Marshal Announced, 5 p.m. Friday

June 9 - Program Contest Winners Announced, 5 p.m. Friday

June 9 - Baby Photo Contest Winners Announced, 5 p.m. Friday

June 9 - Capital City Bank Writing Scholarship, 5 p.m. Friday

June 9 - Wacky Watermelon Games, 6 p.m. Friday

June 9 – Bed Race, 6:30 p.m. Friday

June 9, 10 - ACA Lady Warriors Softball sponsored Rodeo, 8 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday

June 15 - Monticello Woman's Club/FMB Luncheon, 12 p.m. Thursday

June 16 – Rotary BBQ Dinner, 5 p.m. Friday

June 16 - Street Dance, 7:30 p.m. Friday

June 16, 17 – Children's Play, 7 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. Saturday

June 16, 17 - Arts and Craft Vendors and Food Vendors,

4 - 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday

June 17 - FMB Breakfast, 7 a.m. Saturday

June 17 - Kiwanis Melon Run, 8:15 a.m. Saturday

June 17 - Parade and Grand Marshal, 10 a.m. Saturday

June 17 - Open Auto Show, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday

June 17 - Member's Art Exhibit, 10 a.m. Saturday

June 17 – Platform Events, 11 a.m. Saturday

June 17 – Wacky Watermelon Games, 12 p.m.

Saturday