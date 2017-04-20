Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Watermelon Festival Program Cover Art Contest is underway, with the committee collecting original art, drawn by children, for the Jefferson County 67th Watermelon Festival Program Cover.

Designs will need to be delivered to the Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, 420 West Washington Street, by May 1 to be included in the contest.

This year's Festival theme is, 'Watermelons - A Slice of the Good Life!'

Participants are asked to be creative. No copying of previous covers. No coloring book pages or outlines drawn by adults then colored in by children. Original art only.

The cover page size is 5"w x 8"h and the art work needs to fit the page.

The contest is open to children ages 13 and younger, and participants must live in Jefferson County.

Be sure to put on the back of the drawing, the following information in pencil:

*Name of the child artist

*Age of the artist

*School the artist attends

*Parent’s name

*Contact phone number

The First Place Winner will receive a $50 Savings Bond from Capital City Bank, a Festival tee-shirt, and their cover art, photo, and name in the program.

Second and Third Place Winners will receive tee-shirts, photo, art work, and their name inside the program.

Again, the deadline for the contest is Monday, May 1. Designs are not returned and are the property of the Jefferson County Watermelon Festival.

For more information contact Nan Baughman at sbaugh8307@aol.com.