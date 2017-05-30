Watermelon Pageants Are This Saturday

Baby To Junior Miss Pageant at 10 a.m.

Miss and Teen Miss W Pageant at 4 p.m.

Emerald G. Parsons

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Jefferson County’s children and sophisticated young ladies will take the stage this Saturday, June 3, for a chance to become part of Jefferson County’s next “royal family.”

The “Baby to Junior Miss” pageant will be held at the old Jefferson County High School, on South Water Street, on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. The audience will watch as children, ranging from birth to 12 years old, will put on their best attire and smile in order to compete in their various age categories. Queens and Kings, their respective courts, and a Miss/Mr. Photogenic will be chosen in each age division. Optional awards will be given for Prettiest Dress, Prettiest Smile, Prettiest Hair, and Best Stage Presence.

General admission is $6, students $3, and children three and under are free.

Saturday afternoon will find the audience captivated by the Miss and Teen Miss contestants vying for the coveted annual Miss and Teen Miss Watermelon Queen titles. The pageant will begin at 4:00 p.m., also at the old JCMHS, with all the contestants performing an opening number. As the afternoon unfolds, family and friends will watch as all the contestants compete in casual wear competition and evening gown competitions.

A Miss Photogenic award will be presented, along with Miss Congeniality, which is voted on by the contestants themselves. One of the Miss contestants will also be awarded the Best Interview award. Optional awards will also be given for Prettiest Dress, Prettiest Smile, Prettiest Hair, and Best Stage Presence. A special treat for the audience to watch is an optional talent division. Three young ladies will entertain the audience with their choice of their special talent, in hopes of winning the talent award.

This annual fun-filled day will conclude with the grand finale of the crowning of the new 2017 Miss and Teen Miss Watermelon Queens.

So, come and support the outstanding youth of Jefferson County for what is to be a day of sheer elegance and sophistication