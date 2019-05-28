Watermelon pageants this Saturday

Emerald G. Parsons

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Jefferson County’s children and sophisticated young ladies will take the stage this Saturday, June 1, for a chance to become part of Jefferson County’s next “royal family.”

The “Baby to Junior Miss” pageant will be held at the First United Methodist Church, located on 325 W. Walnut St., on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

The audience will watch as children, ranging from birth to 12 years old, will put on their best attire and smile in order to compete in their various age categories.

Queens and Kings, their respective courts, and a Miss/Mr. Photogenic will be chosen in each age division. Optional awards will be given for Prettiest Dress, Prettiest Smile, Prettiest Hair, and Best Stage Presence.

Saturday afternoon will find the audience captivated by the Miss and Teen Miss contestants vying for the coveted annual Miss and Teen Miss Watermelon Queen titles.

The pageant will begin at 4 p.m., also at the First United Methodist Church, with all the contestants performing an opening number.

As the afternoon unfolds, family and friends will watch as all the contestants compete in casual wear competition and evening gown competition.

A Miss Photogenic award will be presented, along with a Miss Congeniality, which is voted on by the contestants themselves. There will also be special awards given for the best interview and best scholastic grades. Optional awards will be given for Prettiest Dress, Prettiest Smile, Prettiest Hair, and Best Stage Presence.

Again, this year, the audience will have the pleasure of watching the optional talent competition, as contestants vie for the talent award.

This annual fun-filled day will conclude with the grand finale of the crowning of the new 2019 Miss and Teen Miss Watermelon Queens.

Vying for this year’s Teen Miss Watermelon title is Addison Shiver and Haley Paul.

And competing for the title of Miss Watermelon Queen are Albree Shiver and Savanna Wilford.

New this year, the 2019 Miss Watermelon Queen will be presented with a scholarship that was sponsored by donations from community businesses and community members.

General admission is $6 for adults, $3 for students, and children three and under are free.

So, come out and support the outstanding youth of Jefferson County for what is to be a day of sheer elegance and sophistication.