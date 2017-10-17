Waukeenah United Methodist Church Celebrates 180th Anniversary

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Waukeenah United Methodist Church will celebrate its 180th Anniversary on October 22 on the church grounds.

The time to celebrate and remember will begin with Sunday Morning Music at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday Morning Worship at 11:00 a.m.

Dinner will follow the service. All are invited to come fellowship and meet new friends and the new church pastor, Rev. MaryAnn Piccioni. She is also pastor of Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church.

For more information and directions contact Pastor Piccioni at 1-974-350-0037 or mapiccioni@ gmail.com.