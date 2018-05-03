WAY BACK WHEN

May 2, 1938

Gift and flower store Gelling's Flower Shop opened to the community for the first time.

May 2, 1958

Tom Braswell, Monticello postmaster, was elected vice president of the Florida Chapter of the National Association of Postmasters at their annual convention in Panama City, FL.

Claude Groom, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Claude Groom of Waukeenah, was the winner in the District 4-H Club tractor operator's contest, held last Wednesday in Monticello.

May 3, 1968

Lamar O'Quinn is the recipient of the 1968 meritorious service award for the Florida Highway Patrol Auxilliary.

W.M. Bellinger, Tallahassee, and a member of Hiram Lodge No. 5 F. and A.M. Of Monticello, was appointed as District Deputy Grand Master of District No. 5 at the Grand Lodge sessions held in Jacksonville last week.

Six students from Jefferson County graduated from North Florida Junior College: Rosemary Anderson, William Bowen, Ray Hughes, John Lott, Jr., and Margaret Thompson of Monticello, and Pamela Chancy of Wacissa.

May 4, 1978

The Florida House of Representatives passed a resolution honoring Monticello native, Sgt. Boots Thomas, for his bravery on Mount Suribachi.

May 4, 1988

The United States Achievement Academy has announced that Twynetta Knight of Lloyd has been named a United States National Collegiate Award winner in Elementary Education, a prestigious honor very few students can ever hope to attain.

An Electric Jar Opener, made by Richard Thomas, was declared the overall winner as eight fourth-grade classes at the elementary school held its first ever Invention Convention.

Owen Hardy, a student at Florida A&M University, Tallahassee, has earned one of the nation's most prestigious awards for Reserve Officer Training Corps excellence.

Felicia Floyd was chosen by judges as the winner of the Watermelon Festival Art Contest.

The Jefferson girl's track team won their third consecutive district title in April at the District 2-A Track and Field Championship meet.

May 6, 1988

District Four School Board member Edwin Faglie has announced his intention to seek re-election.

May 2, 1998

Vivian “Judy” Hall Royster will received her Ph.D degree during the FSU graduation at the Tallahassee Civic Center.

Pegasus Satellite Television has merged with Digital Television and will now be providing services to the Monticello area.

Aucilla Christian Academy Assistant Principal Pat Banasiewicz was recently named to the 1998 edition of Who's Who Among American Teachers.

May 6, 1998

Some 80 persons – many of them women in their spring finery – turned out Saturday morning for the dedication of the Opera House Garden.

Army Pvt. Mason McBurrows, Jr., has entered basic infantry training at Fort Benning, Columbus, GA.

Misty Lamb, granddaughter of Bill and Lottie Berry of Monticello, was recently elected State President of the Technology Student Association.

The Aucilla Warriors baseball team won its 22nd game of the season on Monday, defeating North Florida Christian School 4-3 on the NFCS field.

May 2, 2008

Senior Reggie Walker of Aucilla Christian Academy was given honorable mention last week when the Class 1-A All-State Teams were named in basketball.

The Jefferson County Relay For Life weekend event was well attended, despite the rain which tried hard to deter the participants, raising some $45,000 with money still coming in.