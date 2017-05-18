Way Back When

May 19, 1937

The T.E.L. Class of the Baptist Sunday School gave a surprise party Tuesday afternoon for Mrs. Sam Henderson and her son, James (Jimmy to his many friends) in celebration of both their birthdays.

May 19, 1947

The Junior Class of Aucilla High School entertained the Seniors and other guests, on Friday, May 9, with an all day trip to Silver Springs.

Tuesday evening, May 13, the members of the Senior Class of the Monticello High School enjoyed an informal dinner at the home of William T. Anderson.

May 19, 1957

Tommy Drawdy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Drawdy, was honored by his parents with a party celebration of his birthday.

Tommy Richter, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Richter, was honored with a picture show party Saturday, when he celebrated his birthday.

Jimmy Henderson was honored Saturday afternoon with a birthday party given by his sisters, Mrs. Tom Lassler of Jacksonville and Miss Bessie Henderson of Monticello.

May 19, 1967

Mrs. Frank Norris was hostess at the regular monthly meeting of the Joy Sunday School Class when they met Monday evening at her home on East Pearl Street.

Mr. and Mrs. Fred Mills of Washington, D.C. formerly residents of Monticello were guests of Mrs. Frederick Connolly for supper on Sunday night.

Mrs. J.T. Jenkins and Mrs. B.F. Beckwith were honored Sunday at a surprise Mother's Day dinner at the home of Mr. and Mrs. O'Neal Beckwith on Waukeenah Road.

Mrs. Henry Holmes was hostess at a dessert bridge at her home on East Washington Street last Thursday afternoon.

Visiting with Mrs. Gladys Walker over the weekend was her granddaughter, Laura Walker, from Atlanta.

Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Denmark and Mrs. Nancy Andrews attended church at Sharon Church in Greenville on Sunday.

May 19, 1977

More than 4,000 persons attended the First Annual Jefferson County Roundup at the Richard Williams' Running W Rodeo Arena in Wacissa last Saturday and Sunday.

Bassett's Dairy demonstrated large dairy operations to 45 persons from Latin America last week. The Dairy opens its doors to about 1,000 persons every year, ranging from kindergarten classes to visiting farm groups from other nations, according to Bill Bassett.

Judge Charles C. Anderson has announced that effective Monday, persons desiring to enter pleas and pay fines for misdemeanor charges and traffic misdemeanor charges before the regularly scheduled court day held on the second Wednesday of each week between the hours of 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon.

May 20, 1987

Seminole Boosters enjoyed having FSU Coach Bobby Bowden here for a golf tournament and dinner and apparently the coach has the same feeling. In a letter to Gary Wright, Seminole Booster president, Bowden said, “I'm now at my sixteenth stop on the tour and Monticello still stands out among the top.”

Marine Lance Cpl. Anthony C. Mazza, son of Sandi and Charles J. Mazza, Jr. of 490 Holly Road, Monticello, recently reported for duty at Marine Corps Base, Camp Lejeune, N.C. A 1985 graduate of Jefferson County High School, he joined the Marine Corps in September 1985.

A trip to Disney World was made by Howard Middle school eighth grade students on May 15. Leaving by bus at 5 a.m. Were 91 students, 10 chaperones and 6 parents. The dress was casual and the cost was $18 per person. They returned late that evening.

On May 10th, Robert and Dolly Fountain of Monticello were involved in an accident in Tallahassee, FL. The 1967 Chrysler they were driving was totaled when they were hit from behind by a drunk driver. They are recovering at home.

May 16, 1997

The Watermelon Festival Queen Pageant will feature 11 contestants, nearly double the number in the last pageant held in 1995, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 14 at the Opera House. Jamie Cichon is the choreographer for the opening number, still to be finalized, with Mike Rucker of Channel 40 and Beth Boyd, reigning queen as Masters of Ceremonies.

Recognized as Distinguished Scholars at Jefferson County High School with awards valued at $25,000 each were, Chad Roe, Monica Pepper, Bridget Brock, and Adam Baughman. The presenter was Rudy Slaughter of FAMU.

Douglas R. O'Connor has joined the Unites States Army under the Delayed Entry program at the U.S. Army Recruiting Station, Tallahassee. He is the son of Donald R. O'Connor Tallahassee, and Chrlene M. O'Connor of Monticello.

William Kevin “Little Will Roddenberry was born April 29 at 1:40 p.m. at Tallahassee Memorial Regional Medical Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 15 oz. Mother is Christy Mullins and father is the late Will Roddenberry, Jr.

May 18, 2007

The members of the Big Bend Ghost Trackers will be conducting on of their famous Ghost Hunting 101 Workshops July 20 at the Chamber of Commerce. The special guest speaker for the day will be Psychic Medium Sissy Taylor-Maloy.

The Jefferson A's baseball team slammed Thomasville, which was undefeated in the league, 13-6, over the weekend. This is the fourth win from the A's as the downed the top three teams in the league.

The first candidate has pre-qualified for one of the five city public offices up for election in November. Linda Butler-Stewart pre-qualified Monday for the City Council, Seat 5, position currently held by Julie Conley. Conley plans to seek the District 10 House seat now occupied by Rep. Will Kendrick of Carrabelle.

The Watermelon Festival Queen Pageant takes place 7 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at the Jefferson County High School Auditorium on Water Street. For lack of contestants, the Princess pageant has been canceled this year.

