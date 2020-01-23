We are a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

In case there was any question, Jefferson County is now officially a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

The Jefferson County Commission declared it to be so by resolution on Thursday evening, Jan. 16, joining 23 other Florida counties and a handful of states that have passed similar declarations.

The resolution, fashioned after another county's, cites for its reason the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, various U.S. Supreme Court cases, and the 10th and 14th amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

But at heart, the declaration mostly rests on the Second Amendment, which speaks to the need of a well-regulated militia to secure a free state, and which limits the power of the state to infringe on citizens' right to keep and bear arms.

The resolution further cites Article I, Section 8, of the Florida Constitution, which states “The right of the people to keep and bear arms in defense of themselves and of the lawful authority of the state shall not be infringed upon, except that the manner of bearing arms may be regulated by law.”

It declares the people to be the last protectors of the U.S. Constitution, a role that it holds is guaranteed by the Second Amendment.

The resolution concludes by reasserting Jefferson County's status as a Second Amendment County and the rights, freedom and liberty of its citizens, as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

Retired Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Paul Henry was the only citizen to speak on the issue. He applauded the measure, in light of what he said was happening in the state and the country.

As examples, Henry cited gun control advocates' various efforts to restrict gun usage around the country and the recent church shooting in Texas, where an armed churchgoer took out a shooter. Proving, Henry said, the validity of having armed citizens.

Commissioners approved the measure unanimously, absent any comments.

Other Florida counties that have adopted similar resolutions include Clay, Dixie, Madison, Taylor and Wakulla. The Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution reportedly is modeled after the sanctuary city designation that liberal cities adopted earlier in resistance to federal immigration enforcement efforts.

The resolutions – which are reportedly being prompted by gun-control proposals in various states, including Florida and Virginia – vary from the general (as the one adopted here) to very specific ones that declare a refusal to enforce “unconstitutional” gun laws whether adopted by state or federal lawmakers. The latter resolutions go so far as to say that local government will not authorize funds, resources, employees, etc., to assist enforcement efforts that are viewed as an infringement on people's right to keep and bear arms.

Targeted regulations viewed as unenforceable include red flag laws, universal background checks and bans on assault-style weapons or high-capacity magazines.

Experts initially viewed sanctuary resolutions of whatever nature to be largely symbolic and nonbinding legally. Expert opinion, however, has since shifted, with a number of state attorneys and other legal experts now arguing that court challenges and lawsuits could result if local governments refuse to enforce state or federal gun laws.

Raising the likelihood, say the experts, that the courts will ultimately have to wade into the dispute.