We are the Champions

Jefferson County was one of 98 communities across the state to be recognized recently by the Florida

Department of Health (FDOH) as a 2017 Healthy Weight Community Champion.

Jennifer Johnson, interim director of the FDOH-Jefferson County public health clinic, informed the Jefferson County Commission of the recognition on Thursday, April 20, all the while praising the officials for taking steps to promote their residents’ health.

The reason that Jefferson County was accorded the recognition, Johnson said, was because of its plan to develop and implement a Family in the Park Programs.

Described as a community-driven family event that will be held quarterly, the Family in the Park Programs will supposedly include county-sponsored movie nights, movement activity nights and other enrichment activities, per the FDOH website.

“Families can come together with neighbors from across the county to view a theatrical program and enjoy the outdoors with local flavor or participate in a movement competition or a low-intensity activity,” the FDOH website says of the Family in the Park Programs.

To qualify for the community champion designation, a local government must implement a variety of “best practice” policies that aim to increase physical activity and improve nutrition -- all part of the FDOH’s statewide initiative to reduce obesity and promote healthy lifestyles.

Statistics show that obesity rates in the United States have increased dramatically during the last 30 years and have now reached epidemic proportions. Take Florida as an example. Only 36 percent of the state’s adults are considered to be at a healthy weight, according to the FDOH.

Indeed, at the current rate, health officials say that nearly 60 percent of the state’s adults will be obese in the years to come. Already, they say, six out of 10 children born today will be obese by the time they graduate high school.

Health officials worry that the increasing prevalence of obesity is impacting Floridians’ overall health. They make the point that obesity increases the risk of many serious health conditions, including heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, type-2 diabetes and cancer.

The following statistics are sobering:

• 65 percent of Florida adults are currently at an unhealthy weight.

• One of every three kids in considered overweight or obese.

• The number one public health threat to Florida's future is unhealthy weight.

• The cost of chronic disease from obesity alone is projected to be $34 billion over the next 17 years.

The way the FDOH sees it, local governments can play a role in reducing the prevalence of the unhealthy weight in their jurisdictions by implementing programs and policies that encourage and facilitate physical exercise and healthier eating. The Healthy Weight Community Champion Recognition is the way that the department highlights and recognizes local governments and communities that contribute to the effort.

Since the program started in 2014, the number of communities recognized has increased annually. This year’s 98 champions, for example, are 18 more than the 80 recognized in the previous year. In 2015, the program recognized 65 communities. And in 2014, when it started, the program recognized 38 communities.