Weather the Storm:

FEMA Mobile App Provides Weather Alerts and Safety Tips

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently launched a free mobile app that will instruct the public on what to do before, during and after emergencies. The app is available for download for Apple, Android and Blackberry mobile devices.

Download the app to:

• Receive alerts from the National Weather Service for up to five locations

• Get safety reminders, read tips to survive natural disasters and customize your emergency checklist

• Locate open shelters and where to talk to FEMA in person (or on the phone)

• Upload and share your disaster photos to help first responders.

For more information about the FEMA app, visit fema.gov/mobile-app. To download the FEMA app from the Apple Store visit https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fema/id474807486?mt=8. To download the FEMA app on Google Play for Android visit: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=gov.fema.mobile.android&hl=en