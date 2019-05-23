Honor Flight brings home vet

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A “Welcome Home” reception was held for the returning veterans of this year’s Honor Flight on Saturday evening, May 18, at the Tallahassee Airport.

The Flight-line Hangar was filled to capacity and overflowing into the parking area with well-wishers showing support to the 68 returning heroes after their very long day in Washington, DC. Jefferson County resident Allen Below was one of the veterans welcomed home by his wife Vickie and other county residents, including the Robert Roddy family, American Legion Post 49 Commander Ken Faircloth, Ray Holland and other friends and family.

When he arrived home from his daylong trip to Washington, DC and plane flight, he teared up with joy. “I wish we had this kind of reception when I came home from Vietnam,” he said.

The “welcome home” event was inspiring, heart-warming and filled with excitement as The Tallahassee Swing Band entertained with old and new tunes. Everybody was wearing red, white and blue patriotic clothing, and waving an American flag.

Honor Flight is part of the Honor Flight Network, a national non-profit organization created solely to honor America's veterans for all their sacrifices. These local heroes are transported on a day-long trip to Washington, DC to visit and reflect at their memorials. Priority is given to World War II and Korean veterans, as time is running out to express thanks to these brave men and women.

This free trip includes escorted visits to the National WWII Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, United States Marine Corps War Memorial and the Arlington National Cemetery.

For more information about Honor Flight call (888) 881-1566 or honorflighttallahassee.org.

Be a part of this amazing tribute next year. It is an event you will always remember.