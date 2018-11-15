Wesley Lee Cuyler

Wesley Lee "Bobby" Cuyler, 73, of Monticello's Lloyd Community passed at home on Thursday, November 8, 2018. Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, November 17, at Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in Springfield (Casa Bianca) Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, November 16, at Tillman of Monticello (850) 997-5553. A lifelong Lloyd resident, Bobby was a drywall finisher and a deacon at New Harvest Christian Center. Cherishing precious memories are his children, Tanya Cuyler, Brad Hampton and Joseph Mitchell; grandson, Zion Copeland; siblings, Cain Sr. (Mae Eva), Jeff, Semore, Willie, Johnny, Jimmy, Eulee, Henrietta and Josephine Kyler, Adeline (JC) Hudson and Emma (James) Bradley; and numerous other relatives and friends.
