In the United States, all citizens, permanent residents, and temporary working residents are issued a nine-digit social security number by the Social Security Administration (SSA), which is an independent government agency. Your social security number is used to track individual employee, patient, student, and credit records. The SSA also issues cards which contain individual social security numbers. This card is often used as required documentation when completing new-hire documentation for employment purposes, enrolling a child in school, or seeking medical attention. Obviously, that flimsy little piece of blue paper is a very important item. What do you do when you misplace it? According to the SSA, in Florida, you are eligible to receive a new card, free of charge, if yours if lost or stolen. If you are at least 18 years old, have a U.S. mailing address, are not requesting a name change, and have a driver's license, you can request a replacement card online by visiting https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount/ and creating an account. If you do not have access to the internet, you will need to provide some required required documents and application via mail, or by visiting the nearest SSA office, which is located at 2002 Old St. Augustine Rd., Suite B-12, Tallahassee. Generally, documents showing an individual's name and date of birth are required, such as a current driver's license, passport, or certified medical record. Parents wanting to request a new card for their children will need either an immunization record (children under five years old) or certified school records (children over five years old). A list of approved documents is available by calling the SSA at 1 (800) 772-1213. The Tallahassee SSA office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Wednesdays, the office is only open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon. Birth certificates are not acceptable forms of identification, as they only show that someone was born, not that they are still living.

