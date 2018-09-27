What’s been happening at Jefferson-Somerset?

Story Submitted

Jefferson County Health Department Hosts "The Tie That Binds"

On Tuesday, Sept. 18, the Jefferson County Health Department hosted "The Tie That Binds,” featuring guest speaker SRO Daniel Jones who encouraged the young man at Jefferson Somerset to be respectful of others and understand compliance.

Another speaker, founder of the Kingsman Club Marvin Boatman, also spoke to the sixth-twelfth grade boys concerning how to dress for success to instill confidence.

Resource Officer Jones spoke on such topics as appropriate touch, on how what you post on social media will follow you the rest of your life, see something-say something, hear something-say something. He also spoke about the need to comply with those in authority, teachers and obeying the law. SRO Jones ended his talk by speaking to the students about personal responsibility.

Boatman has a passion to mentor young men and helps young men through advising them on how to dress for success and present themselves with confidence in their future aspirations. Watch both excellent presentations from Jefferson Somerset’s Video Gallery. Boatman, a native of Tallahassee, speaks to students on other topics such as etiquette, personal grooming, job readiness skills, college prep, community service, personal finance skills, help with applications, job interview preparedness and more.

Jefferson K-12 Somerset Leadership Expose

The Student Government Association (SGA) hosted a leadership day for community leaders that showcased the various leadership opportunities available for students at Jefferson K-12 Somerset School.

Appreciation plaques were accepted by Betsy Barfield on behalf of the County Commissioners, who have supported various organizations financially. Senior leaders Amantez Ford and Joshua Aiken thanked Parrish Barwick and the County Commissioners for supporting the athletic program financially. Betsy Barfield accepted an Honorary plaque on behalf of the County Commissioners and praised the various student-led organizations for their awesome display of leadership.

Principal Cory Oliver said, “This is the vision for our school, to be a leadership school and to be a part of something bigger than ourselves.”