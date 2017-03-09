What’s in a “Getting Ahead” class? Looking in on one meeting

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Not long after one class had transitioned from “Getting Ahead” to “Staying Ahead,” the Capital Area Community Action Agency was convening a new “Getting Ahead” class, this time with sponsorship from Restored Glory Christian Center, which will be partnering with the Agency this semester and next.

The “Getting Ahead” program is a 15-week course of classes that meets once a week for two hours, comprised of people who are currently living in poverty but want to learn how to become self-sufficient. It is part of a national program, with participating communities all over the country.

It isn’t a traditional lecture course where students come and take notes; executive director of the “Getting Ahead” program, Jacqueline Miller, describes herself as a “facilitator” rather than a traditional teacher, and the students as “co-investigators” who look at the causes of poverty and how it applies to their own lives.

It won’t be an easy course, she tells the first class. They are expected to attend every single class, except for emergencies. They will have to learn time management in order to allow for transportation issues and unexpected things that might come up with their children. It will require discipline and sacrifice, perhaps even missing out on some sleep or meals.

One of the first things Miller wanted them to understand was how poverty affected each of them. Drawing a large circle, she had each class member give specific examples of situations people had to deal with as a result of not having enough resources. The circle filled up quickly, and much of it wasn’t pretty. Outside the circle were descriptions of how all these things made them feel. It was a revelation to at least a few, seeing it all written out…as one young lady stated, until that point it had seemed like just things she dealt with every day, rather than the result of being in poverty…like, “that’s just life.”

Once they understood more fully how poverty actually affected them, Miller told them they would be doing more of the same – investigating issues, researching questions that came up during class meetings and sharing what they learned. As they each read a paragraph aloud from their workbooks “Getting Ahead in a Just-Getting-By-World,” she asked them to explain what the paragraph was saying to them, “in your own words…what are you hearing from this?” It was important that everyone uncover the facts for themselves because everyone’s life and experience was different.

“Your voices matter,” she said. “ Everyone is a co-investigator. Everyone gives input.”

Since everyone was required to contribute to discussions, she spent a little time during that first class gradually drawing out the quiet ones, directing specific questions to them, asking for their opinions.

They will spend some time learning the “hidden rules” of economic class, expectations and characteristics of the three main social classes (upper, middle and lower) that can make interaction and communications between members of different classes difficult, and learn to work from a middle class standpoint – learning the rules of how to deal with employers and how public policy is made - learning time management and planning ahead for the unexpected so that they are pro-active rather than reactive to situations.

As they move from understanding poverty and where they are, and how the hidden rules of social class can help them build bridges, they will move to critical examination of their lives and what that information means to them.

Finally, they undertake steps for change, making plans and taking actions to get them to where they want to be – self-sufficient.

It is a lot to pack into a 15-week course that meets a couple of hours a week, which is why Miller tells them it will take commitment and discipline on their part, but she seems positive the class will succeed. She expects them to succeed. Previous classes have done well, and, amazingly enough, despite Jefferson County being the poorest county in the state, it also has some of the best statistics for its participants Getting Ahead program.

This current class will finish in mid-summer, and then transition to the “Staying Ahead” phase, using what they have learned to create their future stories.

In the fall, a new group will come together and begin learning how to “Get Ahead in a Just-Getting-By World.”