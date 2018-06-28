Whats next for the Kilpatrick Auditorium and the Watermelon Festival?

Much has been made – and rightly so – about the rift between the Jefferson School Board and the organizers of the Annual Watermelon Festival over the use of the Kilpatrick Auditorium.

Rather than let this rift simmer, and possibly develop into a feud that will get us nowhere, let's view this incident as an opportunity to improve, move forward, and actually do something about the situation.

There are two major issues to consider.

The ownership and condition of the Auditorium. Based on eyewitness accounts and what was reported, the condition the Festival organizers found the Auditorium in was a travesty, to say the least. Uncollected trash infested with insects? Overflowing toilets? Sounds like a public health hazard to me. How is it possible that a public facility was allowed to deteriorate like this?

So, School Board, you want to charge over $1,000 for the use of a facility that – if it were a private sector business – would be shut down or fined as a public nuisance? How about investing some money to get the trash picked up and fixing the restrooms, plus some basic maintenance?

Should the Watermelon Festival be granted usage of the venue at no charge? Deciding to waive the rental fee for the use of the Auditorium for the Watermelon Festival is a political decision, not an economic one. Sure, we have different governmental entities here – County, city, School District – and the Watermelon Festival is a private organization. They often work well together. But we're still one community. For at least one time a year, let's put bureaucracy and turf-protection aside.

The Watermelon Festival is Jefferson County's largest signature event. It brings thousands of people into Monticello and the County, generating much badly-needed income for our local businesses, and tax revenue for the City and County. The Festival is an event that puts Jefferson County and Monticello on the map, generates lots of positive media coverage and brings visitors who might not otherwise come here. We all benefit.

How about a friendly compromise on the usage? No free ride – business is business – but what about charging a nominal fee to the Watermelon Festival, say $150-$200, to cover basic costs?

There is nothing inherently wrong with a government agency earning money by renting its facilities. Governments should be encouraged to take an entrepreneurial approach on how they operate.

However, they also need to take a professional approach. Charging rent for the Kilpatrick Auditorium in the condition it is in is unacceptable. Spend the money and get the place cleaned up, and budget for maintenance and janitorial. Then market the facility at a reasonable rate. Convert it into a facility the County can be proud of. Charge the Watermelon Festival a nominal fee for its usage, in recognition of the Festival's long and proud history and the business it generates for the County.

Finger-pointing and assessing “blame” doesn't get us anywhere; taking positive action to rectify the situation does.

Let this be a wake-up call, not just for the Jefferson School Board, but for all of us. The effort to renovate of Kilpatrick Auditorium is a cause we can all support and can be a rallying point for the entire community.

Bob Canter

Monticello