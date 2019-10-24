Wheels on display at Lions Club Car Show

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The second annual Lions Club Car Show, hosted by the Jefferson County Lions Club, was quite the success with 68 entrants proudly showing off their hot rods, antiques and muscle cars to a crowd of hundreds who came to the event.

The event was held at the Jefferson Square in Monticello on Saturday morning, Oct. 12.

DJ Chase Dunn provided musical entertainment and the event's food was prepared by Finger Biting BBQ and owner Shurron Ford. 50/50 chance tickets were sold by the car length.

Event sponsors for the car show included CarQuest of Monticello, O'Reilly's Auto Parts, Summit Racing, Rob and Shanna Boutwell, Roy and June Campbell and the Lions Club members themselves.

Trophy winners included Jerry and Beverly Sutphin, for their Lil' Pete Chassis-1996 Ford F-250 Engine-7.3 Diesel; Ronnie Reed, for his 1970 Dodge Super Bee; Danny Reele, for his 1966 Pontiac GTO; Wendy Mowrey, for her 1972 Chevy Pickup; Harland Drawdy, for his 1949 Buick Roadmaster; Thomas Reese, for his 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle; Jesse Smith, for his 1973 AMC Gremlin; Bob Kimbrell, for his 1969 Chevy Camaro SS 396 and Ragan Harrison, for his 1959 Chevy Apache.

Bobby Thomas was the winner for the Most Miles Traveled Award, with his entry of a 1956 Chevy 210.