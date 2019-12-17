Where’s ecological park’s pavilion and restroom?

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Nearly two years after the city received a $225,000 state grant for the installation of a pavilion, restroom and other amenities at the ecological park on South Water Street, the first structure has yet to go up.

Engineer Josh Baxley, of Dewberry Engineering, Inc., recently reported to the Monticello City Council on the status of the bathroom unit for the park, which according to him, will take four months to arrive from the day of order.

At that, the council is still trying to decide what kind of unit it wants.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Baxley presented the council with two additional restroom options for consideration. The first option was a concrete block building with a skylight for lighting. The second was a modified design with Hardie-board siding, automatic lighting and a covered porch.

Hardie board is a special siding material that incorporates cement fibers to create a more durable, and some say, attractive product.

Baxley told the council members that both options were cheaper than the pre-fabricated bathroom that had originally been specified. It was his suggestion that the council allow the contractor to cost out the two options and report back.

Councilman Troy Avera, however, moved to look into the pricing for the second option, which motion the council approved.

As for the pavilion, the council awarded the contract for its construction to North Florida Asphalt for a bid of $58,000 in early July.

At the time, Baxley told the council that before the work could begin, some last-minute paperwork had to be submitted to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDOT), which is funding 80 percent of the project.

The paperwork, he said at the time, would be to the FDEP in the coming week or so, after which the construction would begin. That was six months ago.

The FDEP is contributing $180,000 of the $225,000 grant, with the city required to chip in the other $45,000.

The project has been plagued with problems almost since day one. Among the difficulties were getting the necessary easement to bring water and sewer lines into the park and across adjoining private properties; damage caused by Hurricane Michael in 2018; and an archeological survey of the property to determine if it contained valuable artifacts.

An earlier upgrade of the park was accomplished in 2014, made possible by a $200,000 grant from the FDEP. The latter improvements included construction of various boardwalks and installation of signage, among other improvements.

The city purchased the 28-acre park, formerly the property of the Jefferson County School District, in 2008 with a $200,000 from the FDEP.

The park is open to the public. It may be accessed from South Water Street, near Seminole Street.