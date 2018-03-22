Who are you calling a shrimp?

Chances are you've never seen a shrimp like this before.

A Florida fisherman got more than he bargained for when he pulled an 18-inch-long shrimp-like creature from the water while doing some nighttime fishing from a dock recently in Fort Pierce, Florida, a coastal city about a two-hour drive north from Miami.

Scientists think it may be some type of mantis shrimp (which are actually not related to shrimp, but are a type of crustacean called a stomatopod), and continue to review the photos to identify the exact species.

The mantis shrimp is one of the most creatively violent animals on Earth, with deadly appendages that can strike prey 50 times faster than the blink of an eye and with a punch that equals the speed of a .22 caliber bullet.

They're usually found in the warm waters of the Indian and Pacific oceans, and their lineage can be traced back more than 500 million years.

Related