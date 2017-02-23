Who dropped the ball?

Hello. A few months ago, I wrote a letter to the editor. I would like to share a new letter that I have written. I think the word count is about 617. I can make it smaller if need be. I think this story hits home. I am a former teacher from Monticello, FL. Born and raised there.

Today, I watched my students work through an assessment based on skills that we covered. Not only have we covered this, but these skills have been covered with them for the past four years. Somewhere, somehow, the ball was dropped and it did not occur just this year. As I walk around campuses of many schools and see so many unmotivated students, it makes me question home as well as previous schools. As a previous elementary school teacher, I can say that I did the best I could do in preparing my students for the next stage in life. Not to say that the elementary teachers today are not….but somewhere, somehow, the ball was dropped.

I see students today unmotivated now more than ever. Students are not happy about school……they think it is a joke…..many do not complete assignments……many are fighting and bullying others…..and at times bullying teachers. Simply put, the system we have in place is not working. Students are not conforming, parents are not conforming, teachers are not conforming, and policy makers are simply out in left field. What happened to students excitedly waiting for their bus to pull up at their bus stop, getting off the bus and running to the common meeting place on campus to share what they read last night, politeness, communication, concern, and most importantly, pride? Today, they are running to the next fight to Snap Chat it or go live on Facebook or Instagram. Somewhere, somehow, the ball was dropped.

Years ago, I could not imagine my teachers calling home to discuss my behavior with my parents, especially if it was behavior that warranted consequences. Today, students are laughing while they wait on their parents to answer calls. In many instances, many wait and laugh because they know the number their parents have in the system has not been updated in years because they fail to do their part in providing the school with working numbers or means of contact……somewhere, somehow, the ball was dropped. Parents should be held accountable…

What happened to working for incentives…today, students already have their desires, so there is no need to hold them accountable for anything……newest games…latest shoes….latest cell phones….. I’m simply awaiting my middle schoolers to start driving and parking in my parking spot…..Somewhere, somehow, the ball was dropped. Trust me, students are aware of the system that allows them to be pushed forward understanding that they have not mastered a skill. Students aren’t afraid of being held back, because the system is pushing them forward….and parents…. if you allow your child to be pushed to the next grade level, knowing he or she is not performing on level. Don’t set them up for failure.

Together, as a nation, we are falling apart. The election of Trump is just the beginning. If we keep raising a nation with the blind leading the blind, we will truly fail. Everyone has a voice, and all of our voices need to come together soon or we will truly enter a depression that is by far greater than the 1920’s and this time, there is no bouncing back. We cannot continue running the same race expecting different results. Ultimately, I’m saddened with where my country is heading educationally….. As a teacher, I will continue to do my part, which is significantly complicated when there is a lack of support from home and policymakers. Until our voices are truly heard and acknowledged, the system will continue to fail…..and as I grow to becoming older, I am not sure if I am comfortable remaining in a country whereas my livelihood may be at risk simply because of a corrupted system that is not beneficial.

Where did we go wrong, America?

Thaddius Green