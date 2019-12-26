They claim they love it. They love us. Our beautiful, lakes ,springs and rivers. They say they are going to restore the Everglades.

Did you ever go to Ginnie Springs? I did as a freshman in college. Water as clear as “big blue” down on the Wacissa. God, I love this county. I get to take my grandson there. He is only 8 , but he loves to fish at the Wacissa spring head.

Oh, Ginnie Springs, no I won’t take my grandson there. Why?

A company called seven springs sucks a million gallons a day out of it and sells it to Nestle. Yep. Nestle bottles our water and sells it back to you for almost two dollars a plastic bottle. Yep. Your water, taken from your Florida spring and sold back to you by Nestle. Oh, the real kicker, it costs seven springs a whopping $115.00 for the permit!!! Ginnie Springs is not so clear anymore .

I don’t drink Nestle water.

Now the politicians plan on ramming a toll road down our scenic roads in Jefferson County. Things will never be the same My grandson loses, again.

Why our county?

Is our local government truly constrained by state law preemption? Sounds like an excuse for not exercising because you can’t get off the couch.

We have no say-they say. Who are they?

In 2000 our county commission wanted to pass an ordinance regulating transmission lines in our county. A carefully crafted ordinance would have allowed such then. Why ? Because the definition of development ,as it existed then ,would have allowed such. However, Florida Power sued and the commission caved in. Florida Power wins over....us.

Last year the state government ,after losing a court battle on this very issue, changed the law by excluding transmission lines from the definition of development. Yep, good ole Governor Scott (Nextera investor) signed it into law.

Oh, why did back then did our County commission cave (couch issues!?)and give in to Florida power? Maybe you know somebody who remembers, if you do let me know. Sure would have been nice to show we fought back then, in our present fight.

Oh, I digressed. This was supposed to be about the environment.

They don’t love it.

My grandson calls me “ POP-POP”. He hardly asks anyone for help. Too proud-not the Collins way.

POP-POP is mad. Why? My grandson likes to fish. He likes fishing in the Wacissa.

At present, I cannot help him if State government says he can’t fish there. My grandson must get out of the way of seven springs . Oh, I forgot, our state government will make them pay for pushing my grandson out of the way. $115.00

Yep, they hate us.

Who are they? They must hate us. Oh, maybe they just hate my grandson!?

POP-POP is mad.

I have no time for hate.

David Collins