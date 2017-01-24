Wiggins receives promotion

United Bank President and CEO Robert R. Jones, III recently announced the promotion of several bank officers.

Abby Morris Wiggins, who was promoted to Vice President - Product & Services Technologist, joined United Bank in July of 2005 and is responsible for management of technology based products and services. Wiggins earned a Bachelor of Communication Arts Degree from University of West Florida and is a graduate of Leadership Santa Rosa and Alabama School of Banking. She is an active board member with the Santa Rosa County Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Santa Rosa County Young Professionals. In addition, she is a member and past President of the Rotary Club of Milton. In 2011, Wiggins was recognized as the Santa Rosa County Chamber of Commerce Emerging Leader of the Year.

Abby is the daughter of John and Jo Morris of Monticello. She is a 2001 graduate of Aucilla Christian Academy and obtained her AA degree from North Florida Community College before relocating to Pensacola. Abby began her banking career with Farmers and Merchants Bank in Monticello.

United Bank is a $577,000,000 financial institution that has enjoyed 112 years of service. United Bank has offices in Atmore, Brewton, Flomaton, Monroeville, Frisco City, Greensboro, Bay Minette, Foley, Lillian, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Silverhill, Spanish Fort and Summerdale in Alabama. United Bank serves Santa Rosa County, Florida in Jay, Milton and Pace. For more information about United Bank please visit our website at www.unitedbank.com. Member FDIC.

Related